In an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, US State Department spokesman Samuel Warburg revealed the details of the US effort to include Russia on the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

“For a country to be designated as a Specially Designated Sponsor of Terrorism, the US Secretary of State must determine that that country’s government or regime has repeatedly supported international acts of terrorism,” Werberg said.

“These designations are being developed after a very careful review of all available evidence by the US State Department and we are now examining all available options to impose significant costs on Russia,” he added.

On the reason for studying Russia’s classification as a state sponsor of terrorism, Warberg explained that “the answer lies in President Putin’s actions and his war, which have no reason or justification. destabilizing on various levels.

Regarding the impact of this classification, he noted that the four main categories of sanctions resulting from the classification include restrictions on US foreign assistance, bans on exports and defense sales, certain controls on exports of dual-use items and other financial restrictions.

The US State Department spokesman pointed out that this designation includes other penal laws that punish people and countries that engage in certain trade with countries that sponsor terrorism.

There are only four countries that the United States currently classifies as state sponsors of terrorism: North Korea, Iran, Cuba and Syria.

Strict penalties

The United States has imposed several sanctions on Russia to increase pressure on Moscow to force it to halt military operations in Ukraine, including a ban on Russian oil and gas imports, the disconnection of major Russian banks from the SWIFT financial system, as well as other trade and financial sanctions.

We have imposed financial sanctions, export controls, reduced restrictions on financial assistance, and we have also made clear that there will be consequences for any person, country or entity that evades our sanctions and set up a multi-action task force. parties on the evasion of sanctions.

This comes as Washington is preparing a new $800 million security aid package for Ukraine.

The leaders of the United States, Japan and the European Union also agreed to continue providing rapid support to Ukraine as Russia begins a renewed military offensive in the eastern part of its neighboring country.