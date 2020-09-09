US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who earlier referred to as on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to dialogue with the opposition, reacted to the forcible expulsion of the protest leaders from the nation.

America’s chief diplomat wrote about this on his Twitter, calling as soon as once more to launch all these illegally detained through the protests.

“I’m deeply involved about studies of abduction and tried pressured expulsion of opposition leaders in Belarus. We name on the Belarusian authorities to cease violence in opposition to peaceable demonstrators and launch all unjustly detained, together with US citizen Vitaly Shklyarov, ” – mentioned the Secretary of State.

As you recognize, the Russian political marketing consultant Vitaly Shklyarov is taken into account by the Belarusian particular companies to be the “grey cardinal of political campaigns” and is suspected of actively serving to the husband of the principle rival of President Alexander Lukashenko within the presidential election – Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Earlier, Shklyarov, a local of Gomel, labored within the marketing campaign headquarters of Angela Merkel and Barack Obama, and likewise coached the headquarters of candidates for US senators. In Russia he labored with the crew of Ksenia Sobchak. Now he additionally shared the unhappy destiny of the representatives of the Belarusian opposition.

Allow us to remind you that on the morning of September 8, the State Border Committee of Belarus reported that the Belarusian oppositionists Maria Kolesnikova, Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov crossed the border with Ukraine. After that, it turned identified that Rodnekov and Kravtsov have been certainly in Ukraine, however Kolesnikova was detained in Belarus.

Oppositionists declare that they have been taken in a foreign country by pressure.

Earlier “FACTS” wrote {that a} member of the Belarusian Coordination Council of the opposition, Olga Kovalkova, was forcibly taken to the border with Poland, from the place she was capable of get to Warsaw with the assistance of the Polish Ambassador to Belarus. In consequence, at present solely two members of the Presidium of the Coordination Council stay at massive – Maxim Znak and Svetlana Aleksievich.

