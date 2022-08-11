The US State Department said that Russia is responsible for the risks at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

The US State Department believes that Russia bears full responsibility for all possible risks at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), reports RIA News quoting US Undersecretary of State for Arms Control Bonnie Jenkins. On August 7, the administration of Energodar announced that Ukrainian troops fired at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant from the Uragan multiple launch rocket system.

“Russia is the only one who provoked these risks [для ЗАЭС], launching its full-scale invasion. And only she can eliminate these risks by withdrawing her troops from Ukraine, ”Jenkins said at a meeting of the UN Security Council. The politician added that because of the situation around the nuclear power plant, the United States is calling on Russia to immediately withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine.

Earlier, UN Secretary General António Guterres called for an immediate cessation of all hostilities in the area of ​​the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, since any damage could lead to catastrophic consequences.

In turn, on August 11, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi announced that there was no “immediate threat” to nuclear safety at the nuclear power plant. But the situation, according to the official, may take on a different character.