The official North Korean Central News Agency reported earlier Monday that the pledge was made by Kim in a message he sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia’s National Day.

The agency added that Kim called for “closer strategic cooperation” with Moscow and strengthening relations with the Russian president “in line with the common desire of the peoples of the two countries to achieve the lofty goal of building a strong country.”

A US State Department spokesman stated that despite Pyongyang’s denial more than once that it had sold weapons to Russia for use in its war with Ukraine, the United States confirmed that North Korea had completed the delivery of weapons, including projectiles and missiles, to the Kremlin-backed Wagner private military group in November 2022.

“We are concerned that the DPRK plans to deliver more military equipment to Russia,” he said, using North Korea’s official name.

The United States said in March it had new information that Russia was actively seeking additional weapons from North Korea in return for food aid.

On the occasion of Russia’s National Day, Kim defended Putin’s decision to launch a military operation in Ukraine and expressed “full support and solidarity.”

In the message released by the Korean Central News Agency, Kim said: “Justice will surely prevail and the Russian people will continue to add glory to the history of victory,” calling for “closer strategic cooperation” with Moscow.