The American administration is closely following the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction project. This was announced by the head of the press service of the US State Department Ned Price on Friday, February 12.

According to him, restrictive measures against the project are only one of the tools in Washington’s arsenal. He also added that when monitoring the activities or certification of a gas pipeline, decisions on the application of sanctions are made individually.

Price specifically stressed that the Department of State plans to work closely with US allies and partners to strengthen Europe’s energy security and take precautions against “predatory behavior” TASS…

Earlier on February 12, US senators, Republican Jim Risch and Democrat Jean Shaheen, called on US President Joseph Biden to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

On the same day, the US State Department called the sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project one of the important tools in the current situation.

Earlier in February, a publication appeared in the media about the negotiations between Germany and the United States for the lifting of sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. It was reported that German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz allegedly offered the US assistance in the amount of up to € 1 billion in the import of their liquefied gas if Washington lifts sanctions on Nord Stream 2.

However, the FRG later denied these data, stressing that reports of a “billion dollar deal” between Germany and the United States on the project do not correspond to reality.

In early February, the US authorities set a number of conditions for the FRG to lift sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. However, the FRG government did not see any opportunities for US concessions on the project and referred to the agreements already reached on gas transit through Ukraine.

On January 19, the US Treasury announced the expansion of sanctions against the gas pipeline project. The restrictions were imposed on the Russian pipe-laying vessel Fortuna and its owner. Restrictions include a ban on exports, banking and foreign exchange transactions, blocking of assets and property.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea with the aim of direct and reliable gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The project is opposed by the United States, the Baltic republics, Poland and Ukraine.