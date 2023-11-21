The heads of foreign policy departments of the G7 (Big Seven) states agreed to continue to support the energy sector of Ukraine. This was reported on November 21 press service US State Department.

The meeting of the foreign ministers of the G7 member countries and their partners on supporting the energy sector of Ukraine was co-chaired by the United States and Japan.

During the meeting, they expressed their “readiness to support and facilitate the acceleration of meeting Ukraine’s key needs in the energy sector, including the protection of existing infrastructure and assistance in humanitarian demining for repairs.”

“We will continue to act together with our allies and partners<…>,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is quoted as saying.

Before this, on November 7, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Ukrainians were buying candles and preparing “for the worst winter in history.” According to the diplomat, Kiev will “turn a blind eye” if they do not receive Taurus missiles, but will receive air defense systems.

At the end of October, the director of the Ukrainian Center for Energy Research, Alexander Kharchenko, noted that Ukraine would soon face fantastic difficulties with the problem of the country’s energy system.

According to him, Ukraine’s infrastructure is so outdated that it “falls out on its own without any missiles.” At the same time, he noted that there is no point in counting on outside financial assistance to restore the Ukrainian energy system, since the world has long been oriented towards “green” energy.

Earlier, on October 9, Ukrenergo announced the impossibility of accumulating coal in planned volumes for winter. According to Yuri Boyko, a member of the company’s supervisory board, the planned 1.8 million tons of coal must be accumulated by October 15.

At the beginning of September, it became known that a month before the start of the heating season, heating and communal energy enterprises in Ukraine were forced to stop supplying hot water and initiate their own bankruptcy.