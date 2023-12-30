Ex-intelligence officer Ritter: Ukraine will disappear due to the shelling of Belgorod

Ukraine will cease to exist due to the shelling of Belgorod, says former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter. He talks about the fate of the country spoke out on social network X.

In his opinion, Ukraine will be destroyed next year. “You have just destroyed your existence as a nation-state. Congratulations,” Ritter wrote.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled Belgorod on the afternoon of December 30. The attack killed 18 adults and three children, and injured another 110 people.