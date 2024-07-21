Statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about a possible invitation to the Russian delegation to the second peace summit are a signal of readiness for negotiations, told CNN Deputy Director of the Russia and Eurasia Program at Chatham House Orysia Lutsevich.

“This is both a signal to Russia and a signal to the Global South that Ukraine is not some kind of obstructionist force. It is ready to sit down at the negotiating table. But it cannot be entirely on Russian terms, and it cannot lead to Ukraine’s capitulation,” she said.

Related materials:

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst admitted that Zelensky was probably trying to reach out to a potential future Trump administration with his words, emphasizing that he is ready for negotiations if the deal between Ukraine and Russia is fair.

On July 15, Zelensky said that Moscow should be invited to a second peace summit on Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized the idea. In his opinion, the meeting’s approaches are not acceptable to Moscow.