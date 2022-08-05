19FortyFive: China used Russian technology to modernize the army

Some samples of Chinese military equipment are based on foreign technologies that were used to modernize the weapons of the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA). China’s fighters and missile systems are based on Soviet and Russian developments. On the origin of PLA weapons remembered columnist for the American edition of 19FortyFive Brent Eastwood.

The PLA Air Force uses Shenyang J-11 fighters, which are based on the design of the Russian Su-27. In 1996, China received a license to manufacture 200 Su-27SK aircraft under the designation J-11. “After the completion of the deal, the Chinese probably reengineered the components of the aircraft without permission from Russia. As a result, the J-11 looks exactly like the Su-27, ”the publication said.

China also bought Russian S-300 air defense systems. According to the publication, the Chinese HQ-9 long-range air defense system is “suspiciously similar” to the Russian complex. The HQ-9 received a vertical launch system with a two-stage rocket.

The author of the publication suggested that the Chinese “aircraft carrier killers” also became the development of foreign developments. The DF-21B and DF-26B complexes are based on Soviet developments of the 1970s. It is noted that in the USSR they worked on anti-ship ballistic missiles. “China produced this missile to improve on early Soviet designs and make it resistant to enemy interception,” Eastwood said.

The publication referred the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning to the weapon, which is based on Soviet developments. In 1998, the unfinished Soviet aircraft carrier Varyag was bought by a company from Macau, and in 2002 the ship was sent to a shipyard in Dalian. The aircraft carrier was completed under the name “Liaoning”.

In July, a 19FortyFive publication called the Chinese carrier-based fighter FC-31 an “unsuccessful copy” of the American F-35 Lightning II.