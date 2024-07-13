Economist: NATO promises to accept Ukraine weakened by caveats

The prospects of Ukraine joining NATO have not become more tangible after the organization’s summit in Washington. writes The Economist, whose authors noted hints of skepticism towards Kyiv even on the part of its closest partners.

“NATO’s promises about Ukraine’s future have been weakened by caveats, such as demands for further security, democratic and economic reforms. In addition, Ukraine will only be invited to NATO “if allies agree and conditions are met,” the article says.

Journalists said that US President Joe Biden, who is called Kyiv’s biggest ally, hardly believes in Ukraine’s imminent accession to the alliance. They recalled that the American leader had previously spoken out against Ukraine’s admission to NATO, and in his speech at the summit, he did not even mention the issue of its membership. At the same time, the authors believe that the path to membership, which was called irreversible, will be easily interrupted if Donald Trump becomes the next head of the United States.

Meanwhile, former Pentagon analyst and retired US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Karen Kwiatkowski has spoken out about the results of the NATO summit. She stated that the final declaration of the summit held in Washington is a “scary warning” and noted that in previous times the wording included in the document would have been considered a “declaration of war.”