NI: “Lancets” of the Russian Armed Forces in the Northern Military District zone indicated a lack of Western military strategy

Russia's massive use of Lancet attack drones in the special military operation (SVO) zone shows the shortcoming of the Western military strategy, which is focused on the production of expensive equipment. About it writes The National Interest (NI), a conservative magazine published in the United States.

The author pointed out that in business there is a term “commodification”: when a former luxury item is turned into an everyday product. According to the journalist, a similar process is taking place in the military sphere. “The reason is partly ironic: technologies that were originally developed specifically for military purposes (for example, GPS and advanced electronic optics) have moved to the consumer segment and become more affordable,” the author said.

He added that the “most outstanding example” of commodification can be called the Lancet drones of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The expert noted that when comparing costs, it turns out that Russia can produce about 314 Lancets for every German Leopard. “Will Leopard 2 be comparable in its combat capabilities to almost 700 Lancets? Hardly,” he emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that Lancet drones destroyed a significant part of the military equipment that Western countries transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.