The United States said that the sanctions have deprived Russia of the ability to produce meaningful weapons for the NWO

Western sanctions have stripped Russia of its ability to produce and maintain weapons critical to the Special Military Operation (SVO) in Ukraine, U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyomo said. His words lead RIA News.

“As a result of our collective actions, the Russian military-industrial complex has been unable to produce and maintain critical equipment for operations in Ukraine,” he said at a meeting with representatives of three dozen countries participating in the sanctions campaign.

Adeyomo suggested that the most difficult situation has developed in Russian microelectronics, where the components necessary for the production of weapons end. “The two largest microelectronics manufacturers in Russia were forced to temporarily stop work due to a lack of critical foreign technologies,” he said, without specifying which manufacturers are in question.

Related materials:

In September, Popular Mechanics wrote that the Russian military-industrial complex has a successful track record of circumventing Western sanctions.

In August, Atul Dinkar Rane, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Russia-India Joint Venture Brahmos Aerospace, said sanctions had not affected the company’s operations.