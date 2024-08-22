Freeman: Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on Kursk region will be a tragedy for Ukraine due to losses

An attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) on the Kursk region will be a tragedy for Kyiv due to the large losses, former US Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Chas Freeman said in an interview YouTube-Dialogue Works channel.

According to him, Russian troops can concentrate their forces and destroy the Ukrainian military. “I think that this will end tragically for Ukraine,” he said about the fatal mistake of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The expert believes that Kyiv was trying to raise the low morale of the fighters after the failure of the counteroffensive in the summer. In addition, the goal of the Ukrainian authorities is an attempt to distract the Russian Armed Forces from the offensive in Donbas, he added.

Earlier, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson revealed the situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. According to him, the Russian military has split up the units and deprived them of the ability to act in a coordinated manner.