Johnson: Ukraine’s operation in Kursk region has significantly weakened the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ positions

Ukraine’s operation in the Kursk region has significantly weakened the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ positions in the Donbass. This opinion was expressed by former CIA analyst Larry Johnson in an interview with the YouTube channel Judging Freedom.

“Having started this operation, the Ukrainians were forced to withdraw several units from the front, but they significantly weakened their positions in the Donbass direction,” the expert believes.