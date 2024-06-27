RS: Russia issued warnings to the West due to escalation in Ukraine

Russia has issued clear warnings to the West due to the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. About it stated authors of the publication Responsible Statecraft (RS), based in the USA.

NATO leaders are aware that financial support for Ukraine alone is not enough to change Kyiv’s deteriorating situation on the battlefield, the material says. In this regard, the North Atlantic Alliance began to find more dangerous methods of escalation, the authors pointed out.

“Russia responded with a series of unequivocal warnings about the threat of a larger conflict, as well as by conducting provocative exercises with the participation of Belarus with tactical nuclear weapons on its territory bordering Ukraine,” the article emphasizes.

Russia also sent warships to Cuba, after which the United States and Canada did the same. “Then [президент России Владимир] Putin visited Pyongyang and signed a “mutual security” pact with North Korea, obliging both nuclear-armed powers to come to each other’s defense if attacked,” the authors added.

In their opinion, all these events reinforce the need to look for a way to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, Asia Times journalists revealed the impact of Putin’s visit to North Korea on the West. The authors of the material considered that the Russian leader’s trip to the DPRK could hit Western countries.