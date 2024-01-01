CNN: The US believes that Israel has begun to reduce the intensity of the operation in Gaza

Washington believes that Israel's decision to reduce the number of its military in the Gaza Strip indicates a gradual reduction in the intensity of the operation in the enclave. About it reported CNN channel citing a senior official in the United States.

As the source clarified, the American side is putting pressure on Israel to begin “a more surgically precise phase of combat operations.”

Washington will view the next few weeks as a critical period, the source said. It should show how willing Israel is to move to a less intense stage of persecution of members of the Palestinian Hamas movement in Gaza.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that it was only possible to influence the Palestinian Hamas movement through pressure.