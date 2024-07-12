The Economist: Europe braces for trade war with China

The European Union is preparing for a trade war with China, reports The Economist writes that the EU may resort to this step because of tariffs on electric vehicles.

Among potential trade weapons measures, the EU plans to use punitive mechanisms for international public procurement. In particular, the EU may restrict access of Chinese companies to public tenders in Europe.

Earlier, the European Commission raised import duties on electric cars from China to 37.6 percent. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the decisions taken force the country to protect its rights, while the EC, in turn, indicated that consultations with Beijing on electric cars have become much more intense in recent months, which gives hope for a settlement of the dispute based on negotiations.

Trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels continue to mount. Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Brussels was drawing up plans to impose tariffs on cheap goods bought from Chinese online stores, as well as propose scrapping the current €150 threshold for duty-free purchases.