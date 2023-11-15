Blinken: APEC faces economic challenges, including on trade

Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries are facing economic difficulties, including trade disruptions and threats to energy and food security, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. His words lead RIA News.

The head of the State Department noted that the association’s members continue to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, which “has devastated trade, travel and tourism.”

Blinken added that APEC faces the effects of climate change and natural disasters that are crippling the region. The Secretary of State also noted the impact of the conflict in Ukraine.

However, over the last three decades of APEC’s existence, the region’s GDP has grown from 19 to 52.8 trillion dollars, and per capita income has quadrupled, the diplomat concluded.

Earlier, Reuters, citing a forecast by analysts from the Policy Support Department of the APEC Secretariat, reported that the growth rate of economies in the Asia-Pacific region next year will slow to 2.8 percent. At the end of 2023, the figure will be 3.3 percent.