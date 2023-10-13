Blinken said Azerbaijan could invade Armenia in the coming weeks

Azerbaijan may invade southern Armenia in the coming weeks. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated this: writes Politico.

The publication clarifies that the head of the American foreign policy department made this assumption during a meeting with a small group of congressmen. He clarified that the State Department is monitoring the possibility of such a development of events. However, Blinken expressed confidence in the success of ongoing diplomatic negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

On September 20, the government of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) announced its capitulation after the start of the anti-terrorist operation of Baku. Armenia officially renounced its claims to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and participation in the settlement process.

Earlier, the head of the Azerbaijani State Border Service (SBS), Elchin Guliyev, said that Azerbaijan had created 19 new military units and 140 border combat points on the border with Armenia. He clarified that the facilities were erected in the shortest possible time in the Zangilan, Gubadli and Kelbajar regions of the republic. Guliyev also added that the Azerbaijani authorities organized border control at the international airports of Zangilan and Fizuli.