The US could place missiles in Finland to provoke a response from Russia. Former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, retired US Army Colonel Douglas McGregor, announced this on January 3 on the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

“We have already transferred part of our forces to places in Finland. I suspect that if we are allowed, we will place missiles in this country and that will turn Finland into an attack magnet,” he said.

According to him, the globalist elites, neoconservatives, and the administration of American President Joe Biden are constantly pumping up, assuring that Russia is about to attack, so it is necessary to place weapons on the border.

Because of this, Sweden and Finland are in fear and fear a Russian attack. But Russia is not going anywhere and not attacking, he noted. There were never even hints of plans to attack from Moscow.

On December 28, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that Finland would be the first to suffer if “some kind of aggravation” began between the Russian Federation and NATO. He added: Russia has always viewed Finland as a neutral and friendly country, so Helsinki's entry into NATO forced Moscow to take reciprocal steps.

On December 18, Finland and the United States signed a bilateral defense cooperation agreement. According to the document, American troops will have access to 15 military bases on Finnish territory, as well as the pre-positioning of defense equipment, supplies and materiel, the entry and movement of American aircraft, ships and vehicles.

On April 4, 2023, Finland officially became the 31st member of NATO. The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that this accession will negatively affect relations between the Russian Federation and Finland. The line of direct contact between the North Atlantic Alliance and Russian borders has more than doubled, which has significantly changed the situation in the Northern European region.