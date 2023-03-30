The authorities of the United States of America and China have made many contacts in connection with the current transit trip of Taiwan Chief Executive Tsai Ing-wen to the United States. This was announced on Wednesday, March 29, by the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, at a briefing.

“We have had numerous diplomatic consultations with Beijing on this trip at various levels,” Kirby said.

On Wednesday, the head of Taiwan, in transit through the United States, flies to Belize and Guatemala.

Earlier, on March 23, Reuters noted that the upcoming stop in the United States by Tsai Ing-wen, who is due to meet with Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, will create even more tension between China and the United States.

On March 20, the White House announced the desire of the President of the United States to negotiate with Xi Jinping. It was noted that Biden is interested in maintaining open lines of communication between the US and China.

Prior to this, on March 7, the head of Chinese diplomacy, Qin Gang, accused the United States of abusing force and disregarding international law. Commenting on Washington’s rhetoric regarding Beijing, he pointed out that the perception of China as the main competitor and threat is aimed at containing and suppressing China. Qin added that if the US does not change the described approach, it will lead to confrontation between the states.

Relations between the US and China deteriorated after the visit of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi Pelosi to Taiwan, which took place in August last year. The Chinese side considers the island to be its territory, therefore, it considers the visit of the island by officials of other countries as support for the independence of Taiwan. Following Pelosi’s visit, the PLA began a live-fire exercise off the island.

Commenting on this visit, Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a meeting of the Valdai discussion club in October, connected it with the self-confidence and impunity of American politicians.

The island of Taiwan has been governed by an independent administration since 1949, when the Kuomintang forces led by General Chiang Kai-shek, who lost in the civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Contacts between the island and mainland China later resumed.