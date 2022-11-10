Wael Badran (Abu Dhabi)

Amos Hochstein, the US Presidential Special Coordinator for Infrastructure and Global Energy Security, stressed that the agreement signed between the UAE and the United States to invest $100 billion to implement clean energy projects with a production capacity of 100 gigawatts, confirms the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries and their significant growth, pointing out that the two countries bring them together. Unique and exclusive links.

He explained during a press briefing attended by the Union, that the agreement, which aims to enhance energy security, spread clean technology applications and support climate action, establishes an investment of $100 billion in the UAE, the United States and middle-income countries, stressing that the African continent will certainly benefit from these efforts. and Emirati-American initiatives.

“Just as the two countries cooperate in spreading peace, they are also looking to jointly take the lead in the transition to green energy, which is in fact the economic engine of the future,” Hochstein said, in response to a question for “the Union.”

After signing the agreement last week in Abu Dhabi, Hochstein stressed that the close strategic alliance between the UAE and the United States will contribute to supporting the transition process in the global energy sector and building a more sustainable future, noting that this partnership confirms the commitment of the two friendly countries to urgently addressing the climate crisis. Large investments will be made in new technologies for clean energy in the two countries, around the world and in emerging economies, and this partnership will provide a safe and reliable global energy system capable of providing the world with clean energy for future generations.

Meanwhile, Hochstein, during the briefing attended by the “Union”, referred to the US administration’s desire to reduce the global gap in infrastructure between developed and developing countries, and between high-income, middle-income and low-income countries.

He stated that there is an American desire to ensure cooperation between governments around the world, multilateral development banks, financing institutions, and the public and private sectors, to ensure the flow of funds for projects on an equal basis around the world.

Hochstein attributed the reason for this desire to the fact that achieving this would constitute an economic victory for both emerging and advanced economies, pointing to the American initiative for the Global Partnership for Infrastructure and Investment, and stated that the initiative would be commercial and bankable, not grants or aid.

He noted the keenness to achieve gender equality, provide opportunities for women in the workplace, and provide better living conditions for men and women, especially in Africa, stressing that these are not just works related to electricity, water and roads systems, but rather to the people who work in these projects, to be able to light their homes. Their children are able to attend well-equipped schools and have opportunities to grow.

He explained that the only way to bridge the global gap in infrastructure and energy is to direct funds from the public and private sectors in bankable projects that invest in people as well as in the projects themselves.

He stressed that these projects will focus on linking projects in developing countries with global markets, through new roads, railways and ports, which constitute a gateway to the global economy, and a more accessible supply chain.