The American logistics ship ‘Cape Texas’, which was detected in waters near the islands of Tenerife and La Palma loaded with military material in January, He was protected by adverse meteorology and requested permissionas explained by the government.

The deputy of Coalition Canaria, Cristina Valido, and the deputies of IU Enrique Santiago and Toni Valero They asked for explanations to the Executive on the maneuvers carried out by the ship, which they denounced remained between January 4 and 8 “spinning” in waters near the Spanish islands.

The Government, in a parliamentary response, has explained that the United States authorities They requested the entrance In Spanish territorial waters of the ‘Cape Texas’ on January 2, through established channels, “for adverse meteorology” from January 5 to 8.

The Executive adds that the General Staff of the Navy authorized the request and was notified to the United States authorities through the planned diplomatic channels.

The deputies of IU explained in their question that the ship, one of the main ones of the Ready Reserve Force – had to be available for the control of the Navy in five days – sailed from Charleston (South Carolina, the United States) on January 4. Through photographs, it was partially known that its load consisted mostly in Zapators and vehicles 4×4 Oshkosh L-ATV painted sand color.