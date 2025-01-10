The US ship Cape Texas disappears from the tracking screens north of Gran Canaria

Questions are piling up about what the American ship Cape Texas is doing in the waters of the Canary Islands. The ship, which has been making strange maneuvers on the islands for days, had requested anchorage in the Port of La Luz and Las Palmas this Wednesday, but on Thursday afternoon it headed north again and, minutes before 9:00 p.m., Its AIS (Automatic Identification System) signal was turned off and, therefore, the vessel was no longer monitored by the main navigation portals.

CC requests information from the central government about the “infrequent” maneuvers in the Canary Islands of the US ship ‘Cape Texas’

Its last known position is in the middle of the area that days before it had been sailing in different directions, north south and south north, without a specific direction, as if in circles, until it headed towards the Gran Canaria port. Now, with no traceable signal for more than 12 hours, his movements are a mystery, as is his final destination and the reason for his presence on the Islands.

The Cape Texas is a Ready Reserve Force (RRF) ship, belonging to the Department of the United States Maritime Transportation Administration. According to what the US government itself publishes on its official website, these are a subset of vessels within the National Defense Reserve Fleet that are ready to support the “rapid global deployment of US military forces.”





It is unknown what the current course or position of this ship is, as well as what it has been doing since January 4 in the islands, when it carried out strange maneuvers between La Palma and Tenerife and, later, moved towards waters north of Gran Canaria. .

The Canarian Coalition deputy in Congress, Cristina Valido, reported this Thursday that she had requested information in this regard from the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs: “It is necessary to clarify what that ship was doing and what it did during the days it was in very close waters. to the islands”, (where he could continue even without being traced). Valido has also asked if there was prior communication of these movements to the Spanish State.

For its part, Nueva Canarias-BC has directed its question to the Canarian Government to issue a report on the “strange” presence of the US military ship Cape Texas in the waters of the Archipelago. The training believes that it is “important and necessary” for Clavijo to explain the measures that the Canary Islands Executive has taken to guarantee transparency about the presence of the aforementioned ship and, where appropriate, the impact it may have on the community.

Román Rodríguez, president of Nueva Canarias, considered it “disturbing” to see the “strange” movements of the military vessel for four days circling between La Palma and Tenerife. Concern, for Nueva Canarias, “related to strategic issues such as the delimitation of the waters between the Canary Islands and Morocco or with a possible strategic interest in natural resources, such as rare earths and underwater minerals.” Clavijo “has plenty of reasons” to request clarifications, according to Román Rodríguez.