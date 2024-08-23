According to the criteria of

Greg McBride, Chief Financial Analyst at Bankrateexplained that the extra fee charged is divided, One fraction is charged by the bank to which the card belongs and the other by the bank that owns the ATM.On average, your bank charges you $1.58 to use an out-of-network ATM, while the out-of-network ATM owner will charge you an additional $3.19 on average, for a combined average fee of $4.77.

But this is not all, Users are also paying higher fees for making overdrafts. The average of this was US$27.08 during 2024, having increased compared to last year.

Americans are paying the highest fees for ATM withdrawals. Photo:iStock Share

US cities where ATM use is most expensive

According Bankrate, some cities have higher rates than the national average of US$4.77. The highest average rate is in Atlanta, where the average price for the service is US$5.33Next in line are the cities of San Diego, Phoenix, Cleveland and Detroit, where the average fee for withdrawing money from banks of which one is not a client exceeded US$5.

At the opposite end is Bostonwhich has the cheapest rate of the 25 metropolitan areas where it took its measurement Bankrate, with an average of US$4.16 per operation in 2024.