The US Senate approved, at the end of a vote that took place on Tuesday, the constitutionality of the trial of former President Donald Trump after they supported the Democrats’ argument that the measure is permitted under the US Constitution.

By a majority of 56 senators to 44, the House voted in favor of making the trial constitutional, and thus proceeding with the trial of former President Donald Trump as part of his impeachment procedures.

Democrats will need at least 17 Republican votes in order to achieve the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump.

Lawyers for former President Trump have argued that their client cannot be charged with negligence because he is no longer in office.

They also said that Democratic lawmakers are continuing with impeachment measures to try to prevent Trump from running again in the future presidential election.