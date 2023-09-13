Microsoft and chipmaker Nvidia are the latest companies to speak out in a series of Senate judicial hearings on the effects of artificial intelligence, as the federal government tries to figure out how to regulate the newly emerging technology. Microsoft President Brad Smith and Nvidia Chief Scientist William Dally testified Tuesday alongside Woodrow Hartzog, a law professor at Boston University School of Law. At the start of the hearing, Senator Richard Blumenthal urged a risk-based approach to regulating AI. He also presented, with Josh Hawley, a bipartisan framework on AI that would require companies to register with an independent watchdog responsible for licensing high-risk AI technologies. The proposal also calls on Congress to clarify a section of the Communications Decency Act of 1996.

Both companies, Microsoft and Nvidia, have stepped up investments in the development and use of AI. Microsoft has invested in partnerships and its own internal technology, Copilot, as well as a $10 billion investment in OpenAI. Nvidia, however, has focused on chips for AI systems, reporting revenue of more than $13 billion in the second quarter. Bianca Recto, communications director for Accountable Tech, emphasized that tech companies can’t self-regulate. In their opening remarks, Microsoft and Nvidia praised the Senate for its work on the legal framework, while Hartzog urged Congress to avoid half-baked measures and industry-led approaches.

Nvidia has also debunked some AI fears, particularly around AI systems becoming sentient. They also discussed concerns about the current use of AI and its training, particularly how AI systems use content, particularly journalism. The discussion then moved on to misinformation ahead of the elections. Hartzog suggested that Congress use different tools and consider how advertising-based business models influence technologies. Finally, Senator Hawley raised questions about data privacy and the protection of minors using AI systems. The discussion will continue with the first Senate AI Forum scheduled for Wednesday, which will be attended by several technology executives, including Google’s Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang.