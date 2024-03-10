The United States must withdraw from NATO if the alliance sends troops to Ukraine, US Senator Mike Lee from Utah indicated in an article for the magazine on March 9 The American Conservative.

“We must draw a red line with NATO: either Ukraine or the United States. If the allies send troops into Ukraine, we must completely withdraw from NATO,” he said.

The politician believes that European NATO member countries do not have the right to drag the United States into a potentially nuclear conflict over Ukraine.

Among other things, Lee emphasized that the North Atlantic Alliance should not even consider Ukraine’s candidacy, since they are not suitable for joining the military bloc by any criteria.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on February 26 that Western leaders have discussed the possibility of sending their troops to Ukraine. According to him, “nothing can be ruled out in the development of the situation.” However, in a number of countries, including the USA, Germany and the UK, the possibility of such a scenario was denied. In addition, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that there are no such plans. Later, Macron himself ruled out sending troops to Ukraine in the near future.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of tragic consequences if NATO troops were sent to Ukraine. He emphasized that the Russian Federation has weapons that can hit targets on the territories of the alliance countries.

At the same time, on March 8, Politico learned that France was creating a new coalition of countries that would be ready to send troops to Ukraine if necessary. Kyiv is not currently asking for Western troops, it only needs ammunition, but everything can change, the material notes.

Western countries have strengthened their military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by the Russian President on February 24, 2022, after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.