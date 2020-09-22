The sudden death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the vacancy of her lifetime seat on the US Supreme Court threaten to change the script of the US presidential campaign. The contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will now have one of its main battles in the Senate, which must determine whether the void left by the emblematic jurist is filled before or after the November 3 elections.

Trump is a supporter of the first option and prepares to nominate the successor this week as Republican senators try to speed up the political process to appoint the new member of the most important court in the country. Its leader, Mitch McConnell, has already rushed to announce that there will be a nomination process in the near future so as not to miss the opportunity to materialize one of the traditional Republican aspirations of turning the great court into a conservative for more than a generation.

McConnell prepares an express process even though the process typically takes three to five months. This would also break the tradition of not electing members of the Supreme Court in presidential years.

Republicans already have a simple majority on the Supreme Court, despite the fact that Chief Justice John Roberts this year sided with the liberal minority on several key rulings, balancing the trend. Therefore, a new conservative nomination would break the ideological balance of the body that interprets the Constitution, consolidating a 6-3 conservative trend that could carry out a reversal of fundamental sentences such as the one that protects abortion and civil rights or the financing of the political system, among others.

The Senate fight will feature some moderate Republicans and Trump’s co-religionists most vulnerable in re-election campaigns, such as those in highly competitive states like Colorado (Cory Gardner) and Maine (Susan Collins), with recent Democratic advantages.

Turncoats



The decision weight of Lisa Murkowski, who represents Alaska and who has already announced that the nomination must be made by the one who is elected president, is also increased. She could also defect from the Republican side Mitt Romney of Utah, although she remains unknown. A Democratic blockade in the Senate, with a Republican majority, would require four rogue votes plus the 47 Democrats and independents.

Either way, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, has already anticipated that she has reserve “arrows” to block the nomination made by Donald Trump until there is a new president. The speculations include a new impeachment for abuse of power against the current tenant of the White House or Attorney General William Barr, who in recent weeks tries to consolidate the message that all judicial power resides in the Justice Department.

The passing of Ginsburg, a progressive icon who will be the first woman to be laid to rest on Capitol Hill – Rosa Parks received honors, but not in body – has had a motivating effect on Democrats. Over the weekend, Biden’s campaign broke the record for collection, reaching more than 91 million.

The candidate and the rest of the Democratic leaders have chosen to repeatedly accuse the Republicans of political opportunism and hypocrisy, and promise to fight against any effort to accelerate the process to fill the vacancy left by Bader Ginsburg.