The US Senate proposes to agree on $4.5 billion to help Ukraine in the short term instead of the $24 billion requested by the White House.

Earlier in the day, John Kirby, coordinator of strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, noted that current US funds sent to Ukraine will last for several more weeks. He is convinced that the allocation of additional funds will help Ukraine carry out a counter-offensive, for which favorable conditions still exist.

He also emphasized that stopping or significantly reducing US aid to Ukraine would negatively affect Kyiv’s combat capability. According to him, Washington provides the largest assistance to Kyiv compared to other countries, so the American administration is confident in the support of both parties in Congress for the plan to provide another $24 billion in aid to Ukraine.

The day before it became known that the first batch of Abrams tanks had arrived in Ukraine. Kirby also promised new deliveries in the near future.

On September 22, US President Joe Biden approved a new package of assistance to Kyiv with air defense and artillery. According to him, it will include a second Hawk air defense (air defense) battery. According to the statement, the United States intends to supply Ukraine with similar systems every month throughout the winter.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022 by Russian leader Vladimir Putin after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

