Both factions of the US Senate have made progress in negotiations on assistance to Ukraine

Republicans and Democrats in the US Senate have made progress in negotiations to tighten immigration laws in exchange for approval of new aid to Ukraine. This is reported by RIA News.

According to Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the work is not yet complete, but the discussion is moving in the right direction. He stressed that he was “encouraged by the progress.”

Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed that “additional progress toward a border security agreement” was made over the weekend.