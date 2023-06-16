The board confirmed Choudhury, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, by a vote of 50-49..

Chaudhry, an American of Bangladeshi descent, has spent most of her career with the American Civil Liberties Union working on racial justice and national security issues. She was nominated for the position by President Joe Biden in January 2022.

Biden also appointed the first Muslim judge in the history of the United States, Zahid Qureshi, who was approved by the Senate for his appointment to the New Jersey Federal Court in 2021..