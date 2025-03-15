03/15/2025



He United States Senate This Friday has approved with the vote of Democratic senators, a few hours before the deadline, a financing plan proposed by the Republican President, Donald Trump, to ensure government funds to autumn and avoid its closure.

The provisional measure, which will have to be signed by the president, has come forward with the vote of nine Democratic senators and an independent ally, who have found the way for the approval of the plan, which has in turn evidenced the internal divisions within the Democratic Party, as reported by the Bloomberg agency.

In this way, the Senate has approved the measure with 54 votes in favor and 46 against to finance the government until September 30. Democratic senators discussed the way they address financing, and internal discussions have revealed the tensions within the partysince they faced the dilemma of how to deal with Trump.

«Once I voted for the closure, I had the opportunity to approve the bill, and I thought it would be more honest to vote in favor. I thought that, as much as I did not like, a government closure would be worse and I would give Trump, Elon Musk and the Doge operation more opportunities to fire people, close agencies and paralyze the government’s work, ”said the Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheenin statements collected by the CNN chain.









The decision of the Democratic leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, to end the procedural block has resulted in strong criticisms by the Democrats.

For example, the former president of the House of Representatives and Democrat Nancy Pelosi He has criticized the position of these Democrats: “This false choice that some are buying instead of fighting is unacceptable,” he said in a statement.

Prior to this step, the United States Representatives Chamber approved the bill with 217 votes in favor and 213 against. The president of the lower house, Mike Johnson, He stressed that Republicans have “defended the American people,” while the Democrats have “decided to redouble their efforts in partisan politics.”

For his part, Trump reacted to the approval with a brief statement published in his profile of the social network Truth Social: «Great victory for Republicans, and for the United States, tonight. Congratulations to all!