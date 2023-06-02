With 63 votes in favor, the Upper House of the US legislature approved a law that will suspend the debt ceiling for the next two years. The approval comes after weeks of negotiations between the White House and the Republican wing of Congress and four days before the deadline by which the United States would have defaulted.

“I look forward to signing this bill as soon as possible and speaking directly to the American people on Friday,” US President Joe Biden declared moments after the Senate announced approval.

Negotiations led by the president and the speaker of congress, Republican Kevin McCarthy, resulted in a draft that passed the first legislative hurdle in the lower house of the US hemicycle last Wednesday.

“The United States can breathe easy because with this process we are avoiding default,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Summer. The approved measure suspends the current debt ceiling limited to 31.4 billion dollars until January 1, 2025.

The agreement will prevent the United States Government from going into ‘default’ and being able to increase its level of debt to meet its financial obligations, however, the agreement toughens the requirements for American citizens to access social benefits and contemplates cutting the program of suspension of the educational debt, proposed by the president.

