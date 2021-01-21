The US Senate has approved Avril Haynes as Director of National Intelligence, becoming the first candidate for President Joe Biden to win House approval.

By 84 votes to 10, the Senate approved Haines’ appointment to this position, making her the first woman in the history of the United States to head the 18 intelligence services in the United States.

And Hinz, 51, is a veteran of the intelligence community, having previously held the position of deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and deputy national security advisor in the Obama administration.