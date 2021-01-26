Today, Tuesday, the US Senate approved the appointment of Anthony Blinken as Secretary of State.

The new foreign minister exceeded the 51-member majority required to confirm his appointment. And won many Republican votes.

The approval of Blinken’s appointment comes six days after the new president, Joe Biden, takes office.

Blinken is the fourth Biden administration official to be approved by Congress.

The Senate had previously approved the appointment of former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Secretary of the Treasury, becoming the first woman in the history of the United States to hold this position.

Before approval of Yellen’s appointment, the Senate approved both Director of National Intelligence Services, Avril Haines, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.