The Senate of the United States of America approved the inclusion in the draft budget of an amendment allowing the confiscation of the frozen assets of Russian businessmen in favor of Ukraine. C-SPAN journalist Craig Kaplan announced this on his Twitter account on Thursday, December 22.

The adopted amendment provides for the seizure and sale of assets of businessmen from the Russian Federation for their transfer to Kyiv as humanitarian and military aid.

“The Senate unanimously approved an amendment allowing the confiscation and sale of the assets of Russian oligarchs to be transferred to Ukraine for humanitarian and military assistance,” Kaplan wrote.

Earlier, on December 1, the head of diplomacy of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, said that the EU continues to discuss the legal possibility to send the frozen funds of Russia to the restoration of Ukraine.

The day before, on November 30, the EU admitted that they could not confiscate the frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia due to the international principle of state immunity. Now, instead of confiscating the assets of the Central Bank, the European Commission (EC) proposed to establish a fund to manage liquid assets, and use the profits to pay Ukraine.

On the same day, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, proposed the creation of a fund from frozen Russian assets to allocate assistance to Ukraine. She noted that a total of €300 billion of reserves of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and €19 billion of private funds of Russian businessmen were blocked. To legalize these operations, the European Union intends to create an international court against Russia and enlist the support of the UN for this purpose.

A day earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned of retaliatory measures in the event of confiscation of Russian assets in the EU.

On November 18, the Politico newspaper wrote that the EU had frozen €68 billion worth of Russian assets. According to an internal EC document, most of them are in Belgium — €50 billion.

Western countries began to impose sanctions in response to Russia’s conduct of a special operation in the Donbass. On February 28, the European Union approved the decision to freeze the assets of the Central Bank. The head of the regulator, Elvira Nabiullina, then stressed that the Russian financial infrastructure would work smoothly.