The US Senate approved the ratification of the protocols on the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO

The US Senate approved a resolution on the ratification of the protocols on the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO. Writes about it TASS with reference to the voting results.

Thus, the United States was included in the list of more than 20 countries whose legislature ratified documents on NATO expansion. Finland and Sweden abandoned their longstanding neutrality and asked for alliance membership shortly after the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

On June 29, the leaders of the NATO countries at the summit in Brussels officially invited the two states to join the alliance.