Congressman Schumer: US Senate closer to Ukraine aid deal

Members of the US Senate are approaching a deal on the allocation of additional budgetary allocations, intended, among other things, to continue financial assistance to Ukraine. This was stated by the leader of the Democratic majority faction in the upper house of Congress, Chuck Schumer, reports TASS.

He stressed that he was optimistic. “For the first time, I believe that the chances of getting this done in the Senate are better than the chances of not getting it done,” the congressman said.

Currently, Congress is considering a bill to allocate more than $100 billion for various needs, more than half of the total amount is intended for Ukraine. At the same time, legislators have not started working on the document on its merits. The Republican opposition is demanding that the White House pay more attention to the southern border of the United States rather than to Ukraine.

On January 12, John Kirby, coordinator of strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, announced that the United States had stopped supplying weapons and military equipment to Ukraine. Washington has no budget funds left for this program, he clarified. The official emphasized that the further fate of assistance to Kyiv depends on the decision of Congress.