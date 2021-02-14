On Saturday, the US Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump of “inciting to revolt” following the violence at the Capitol headquarters on January 6.

57 members of the council supported Trump’s conviction, compared to 43 refusal, which means that the two-thirds majority required to convict him is not available.

Trump welcomed his acquittal, saying that his political movement “has just begun.” “Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to make the United States great again has just begun,” he said in a statement.

“In the coming months, I have a lot to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our wonderful journey together to achieve American greatness for our people as a whole.”