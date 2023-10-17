WSJ: Ukraine received and used ATACMS ballistic missiles against Russia for the first time

Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) got the first batch of Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) tactical ballistic missiles. According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), we are talking about a small number of missiles that Washington secretly transferred to Kyiv in recent days.

Sources of the American publication claim that this type of weapon, if used, will increase the potential and operational capabilities of the Ukrainian offensive.

According to Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexey Goncharenko (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring)the Ukrainian side is really received ATACMS, which was used for the night attack on Berdyansk. The parliamentarian announced this today, October 17, on social networks.

Well, ATACMS is already with us… Thanks to our partners Alexey GoncharenkoDeputy of the Verkhovna Rada

Previously, US authorities have repeatedly refused to talk about the timing and volume of ATACMS deliveries to the Ukrainian side. So, a week ago, on October 10, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at a press conference in Brussels following a regular meeting of the contact group created by the West on arms supplies to Ukraine statedthat he has “no ATACMS announcements.”

Photo: South Korean Defense Ministry/Getty Images

At the same time, four days ago TASS wrote citing The New Yorker that US President Joe Biden approved sending ATACMS missiles to Ukraine back in September.

Ukraine already has launchers for ATACMS

Operation of ATACMS began in 1991. The missile is launched from the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) installed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The warhead is monoblock, cassette or high-explosive with a total weight of up to approximately 250 kilograms. The range of use of these missiles, according to various estimates, is up to 500 kilometers.

According to military expert Alexey Sukonkin, ATACMS are capable of maneuvering in flight to evade the ammunition of anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM).

It receives an initial impulse in the first few tens of seconds, and then flies like a thrown stone, like any ballistic missile. ATACMS can maneuver during flight to avoid air defense systems, but this is all within the margin of error Alexey Sukonkinmilitary expert

ATACMS can be used to destroy heavily fortified command posts, bunkers, radar stations, headquarters and engineering structures such as bridges.

ATACMS missiles could be used to strike Crimea

According to military expert Captain 1st Rank Reserve Vasily Dandykin, ATACMS army tactical missiles will most likely be used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces for attacks on Crimea.

This is a missile with a range of at least 300 kilometers. Basically, this is a serious long-range weapon that fires from the HIMARS launcher Vasily Dandykinreserve captain 1st rank

The specialist is confident that the transfer of ATACMS missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not affect the course of the special operation, but may create a certain tension in the actions of the Russian air defense (air defense).

Russian air defense systems are capable of intercepting ATACMS

According to retired Colonel Anatoly Matviychuk, Russian air defense systems are capable of recognizing and neutralizing any missiles, including ATACMS.

Even if Ukraine is supplied with one hundred ATACMS missiles, they will be able to fire at some territories, but they will not be able to change the balance of forces and means. To change this ratio at the front, it is necessary that the quantitative characteristics exceed our troops by at least 2.5-3 times, which is currently impossible to achieve Anatoly Matviychukretired colonel

The expert is confident that ATACMS will not be able to change the course of the special operation, since this requires a certain saturation of weapons, which does not happen in Ukraine. The specialist assures that all air defense systems in service with the Russian Army can perfectly see ATACMS missiles and are capable of neutralizing them.

The US does not rule out the supply of missiles with cluster warheads to the Ukrainian Armed Forces

According to columnists for the American publication The Drive, Joseph Trevithick and Tyler Rogoway, ATACMS missiles with a cluster warhead and a range of up to 300 kilometers can create problems for Russia.

The authors note that the range of these munitions allows them to reach targets far beyond the line of contact, and the cluster warhead of the missiles will make it possible to hit large areas. Observers claim that ATACMS have a speed close to hypersonic, which complicates their interception by Russian air defense systems.

Photo: United States Army/Handout/Reuters

Trevithick and Rogoway recall that over the past 20-plus years, the military-industrial corporation Lockheed Martin has produced about 4,000 ATACMS units of all variants, of which 600 were used in military conflicts and sold by the American side to foreign partners.