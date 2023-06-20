Professor Alexander Lomanov: Normalization of relations between China and the United States is in the interests of Russia

The main positive achievement of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s trip to China was the agreement to resume dialogue between the officials of the two countries, but whether this communication will lead to meaningful agreements is premature to judge. In an interview with Lenta.ru, this opinion was shared by a professor, head of the Center for Asia-Pacific Studies at IMEMO named after E.M. Primakov RAS Alexander Lomanov.

According to him, neither the US, nor China, nor external observers initially expected major breakthroughs following the results of Anthony Blinken’s trip. “Countries whose relations are deteriorating not even from year to year, but month after month, should communicate: this is good for the region and the entire world community,” said Alexander Lomanov.

But, as we have seen in many open and latent conflicts around the world, talking alone does not lead to problem solving and reconciliation. Alexander LomanovHead of the Center for Asia-Pacific Studies, IMEMO RAS

The negotiations took place in a difficult atmosphere.

Anthony Blinken is the first US Secretary of State to visit China since 2018. He stayed in Beijing for two days and held several meetings with senior Chinese officials, including his counterpart, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, a former ambassador to the United States, and the country’s leader, Xi Jinping. He was supposed to visit China in February, but the visit was postponed due to another aggravation in bilateral relations after the United States shot down a Chinese balloon over its territory in February 2023.

Related materials:

Influenced by this incident, continued U.S. sanctions and tariffs on China, and growing tensions in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, relations between the two countries have deteriorated so much that observers have started talking about the possibility of a new Cold War, if not armed confrontation between the two countries. powers.

The Chinese side openly declared the disastrous and frankly dangerous situation in bilateral relations: according to the head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, relations with the United States have reached their lowest point since the establishment of official diplomatic relations in 1979

Xi Jinping also stressed that the fate of all mankind depends on whether or not countries can establish relations. “The international community is concerned about the current state of relations between China and the United States and does not want to see conflict and confrontation between the two countries, does not want to choose sides, and hopes for peaceful coexistence, friendship and cooperation between China and the United States,” the statement said. statementreleased as a result of negotiations. The American diplomat also acknowledged that US-China relations are extremely unstable.

US and China agree on de-escalation

At the talks in Beijing, Anthony Blinken assured Xi Jinping that the US was not interested in a new cold war and did not intend to enter into an armed conflict with China. Later, the American diplomat himself announced to journalists that the parties had agreed to take mutual steps to stabilize bilateral relations.

At the same time, a key component of such a de-escalation will be the resumption of personal contacts between high-ranking officials of the two countries. By words Anthony Blinken, several more American representatives will soon visit China, and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang promised to pay a return visit to Washington “at the right time.”

US President Joe Biden praised the success of the Secretary of State: according to him, the diplomat did a “damn great job” and returned the relations between the two countries to the right track. The diplomat himself took a much more modest position, recognizing that during the visit, far from all the goals set were achieved, and some issues remained unresolved.

But once again I want to emphasize that none of this can be solved in just one visit, one trip, one conversation. It’s a process Anthony BlinkenUS Secretary of State

One of these unresolved issues is the resumption of contacts along the military line, interrupted due to the downed Chinese balloon. According to Anthony Blinken, work on this problem is still underway, but in the end, the resumption of communication between the military will be in the interests of both countries.

China has promised not to supply weapons to the parties to the conflict in Ukraine

During the talks, of course, the conflict in Ukraine was also discussed. Anthony Blinken thanked China for its constructive position and commitment to concluding a just peace between Russia and Ukraine.

He also told reporters that he had received assurances from the Chinese government that it would not supply Russia with lethal weapons for use in the conflict. “But we are constantly concerned that Chinese firms may provide technology that Russia can use to continue its aggression in Ukraine. And we asked the Chinese government to be very vigilant in this matter,” he said.

US vows not to support Taiwan independence

One of the main contradictions between the two countries continues to be the situation in Taiwan. Formally, the United States adheres to the policy of one China, that is, it recognizes Taiwan as part of the PRC – this is regularly said, among other things, by American President Joe Biden.

Related materials:

At the same time, the United States provides Taiwan with military assistance, sends delegations there to meet with local authorities and conducts independent trade with the island, which China regards as inciting separatist sentiments. The United States is concerned about the growing military activity of China near Taiwan and fears that Beijing will try to resolve the issue of the status of the island by military means.

Exactly the same statements were made during the current talks. Blinken reaffirmed the US commitment to the One China policy and said that Washington does not support Taiwan independence. At the same time, he emphasized the inadmissibility of changing the current status quo – by any of the parties. “We continue to look forward to a peaceful resolution of differences between the two sides of the Taiwan Gulf,” the US diplomat said.

In 1949, during the civil war in China, the then official government of the Kuomintang moved to Taiwan and declared itself the only legitimate government in the country. Many other countries, including the United States, also thought so – it was the Republic of China (Taiwan) that occupied a seat in the UN. However, since the 1970s, the situation began to change: more and more states recognized communist China, in 1971 it received the right to represent the country in the UN, and in 1979 official diplomatic relations were established between China and the United States. At the same time, Taiwan de facto continues to be an independent state: it has its own armed forces, currency and government – its PRC authorities consider separatist.

China doubts US sincerity on Taiwan

According to Professor Alexander Lomanov, the position taken by the United States prevents the achievement of any significant agreements: although they de jure recognize Taiwan as part of China, they de facto build relations with it as an independent state, advocate Taiwanese democracy and promote the development of a distinctive identity of the inhabitants of the island.

“It turns out a vicious circle: the more the Taiwanese administration is sure that it is under the US military-political umbrella and that moving towards maximum distance will not lead to any serious consequences, the more the US is taking steps to support Taiwan,” he said. specialist. So Chinese-US discussions on Taiwan boil down to one question: Is the US sincere when it says it sticks to the old promises that Taiwan is part of China.

The Chinese keep reminding us that the American promises on Taiwan are the cornerstone of US-China relations. If you pull it out, then the whole building will collapse. Alexander LomanovHead of the Center for Asia-Pacific Studies, IMEMO RAS

Moreover, the position of the United States, including even Blinken’s latest statements, plays into the hands of the Taiwanese ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which faces presidential elections in early 2024, Professor Alexander Lomanov is sure. The current authorities convince the voter that if their candidate is elected, Taiwan will continue to receive weapons and support from the United States, and therefore the island should not be afraid of a Chinese invasion. According to the expert, if the DPP wins the elections, the current course of escalation will only continue: relations between the mainland and the island will worsen, and the likelihood of a crisis development of the situation will increase.

Normalization of relations between China and the United States in the interests of Russia

The beneficiary of the potential normalization of relations between China and the United States will be not only these two countries, but also all the states of the Asia-Pacific region, including Russia, Alexander Lomanov believes. The sinologist also considered controversial the allegations that an armed clash over Taiwan would play into the hands of the Russian side.

A war around Taiwan would deal a terrible blow to the world economy and would lead to very serious consequences for China, with which Russia is now cooperating. The benefits of peace and stability in the Pacific for Russia are much higher than the benefits of a possible military conflict Alexander LomanovHead of the Center for Asia-Pacific Studies, IMEMO RAS

Therefore, according to him, there is no cause for concern for Russia in the results of Anthony Blinken’s last trip to China, and there are even reasons for cautious optimism.