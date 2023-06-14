It’s not exactly a peace pipe, but in these times it’s probably as close as one can hope for. The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has finally received the approval of Beijing and will travel to China this weekend. It is the continuation of the visit that he canceled as a result of the crisis between the two countries generated by the passage of a Chinese hot air balloon over US territory in February.

The announcement of the visit, which had already been taken for granted since last week in Washington, is the most tangible step that both governments have taken so far in their tepid attempts in recent weeks to redirect bilateral ties that have accumulated years of deterioration. , but which are fundamental for both powers. The US president, Joe Biden, had assured last month that progress would be seen in the relationship “very soon”. Blinken will leave Washington this Friday on a tour that will also take him to London to participate in a forum in support of Ukraine. There he will meet with the British authorities.

In Beijing, Blinken will meet with senior Chinese officials, with whom he will address “the importance of keeping the lines of communication open to responsibly manage the relationship between China and the United States,” the State Department said in a brief statement on the announcing the trip The head of US diplomacy will also address “bilateral issues, global and regional issues, and potential cooperation on shared transnational challenges.”

In itself, the fact that the trip is carried out is already a significant advance. Blinken’s removal in February was to have capped a carefully choreographed thaw process agreed to by Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping at their only face-to-face meeting as leaders of their respective countries, in November at the G-20 summit. in Bali (Indonesia). That the Secretary of State postponed it fell like a jug of cold water in Beijing. The shooting down of the hot air balloon —which Washington accuses of fulfilling espionage functions, in US territorial waters after crossing the continental territory of this country— finished fanning the flames. For months, China resisted rescheduling the tour, as the climate between the two governments returned to its usual mode of deep mistrust.

Neither side expects substantial progress during the trip. “We are going to Beijing with a realistic and competent position, and a sincere desire to manage our competition in the most responsible way possible,” said Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for Asia, who traveled to Beijing last week to prepare for the visit. .

Blinken will defend US “values ​​and interests”, will try to establish or relaunch effective communication channels and will raise cooperation between the two countries on issues of shared interest, such as global economic issues or climate change, the senior diplomatic official has indicated. He does not expect progress on the thorniest issues in the relationship between the two economic giants, such as Taiwan or the war in Ukraine.

For its part, China has warned that the United States must “stop interfering in its internal affairs” and “stop undermining the sovereignty, security and development” of the country. The statement was made by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in conversation with Blinken by phone on Tuesday, according to the Beijing version.

Throughout these months, the United States has insisted on the need to establish communication channels, especially in the military area, to prevent a minor incident from degenerating into a crisis with unforeseeable consequences. Contacts between the two armed forces have been severed since the visit to Taiwan in August last year of the then Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

The two governments had taken tentative steps over the past two months to put the relationship back on track. A conciliatory speech by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was followed by a last-minute secret meeting between the two countries’ national security advisers, Jake Sullivan and Wang Yi, in Vienna in May. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao traveled to Washington for meetings with his US counterparts also last month.

But along with the steps forward there were also steps back. Beijing did not agree to US requests for a meeting between the respective defense officials, Li Shangfu and Lloyd Austin, while both were taking part in a security forum in Singapore. The exchange between the two was limited to a handshake and a few brief courtesy phrases over dinner.

Almost in parallel, there were two clashes, one at sea and the other in the air, between patrols from both countries in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, which Beijing considers part of its territory and where the Pentagon carries out operations. of freedom of navigation. The United States accuses the Chinese forces of “increasing aggressiveness” in that area and considers that, if this continues, it is only a matter of time before “someone gets hurt.”

The announcement of the visit coincides with the US denunciation of the existence of a Chinese spy base in Cuba, about 150 kilometers from US territory, since at least 2019. The White House assures that it has expressed its discontent to Havana . Both the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel and that of Xi Jinping have categorically denied the existence of that station.

