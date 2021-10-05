Anthony Blinken will meet with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and National Security Adviser to President Emmanuel Macron today, Tuesday, in an attempt to restore trust between the two countries, especially with regard to confronting the growing threats from China.

The Biden administration acknowledged that last month’s announcement of a tripartite agreement between Australia, Britain and the United States, known as “Ocos”, was poorly handled.

But the administration has also hinted at a desire for adjustments while noting that France’s angry reaction has been exaggerated, according to the Associated Press.

France reacted angrily to the announcement, which also led to the cancellation of a multi-billion dollar submarine contract with Australia, and briefly recalled its ambassadors in Washington and Canberra.

French officials described the agreement as a stab in the back by the Allies and said that exceeding it would take a lot of time and effort.

France also stressed the need for Europe to develop its security and defense plans.

Ahead of Tuesday’s meetings, Le Drian’s office reiterated that the “crisis” goes beyond France and is a contempt for the broader European Union, of which Britain is no longer a member.