US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi, expressed his dissatisfaction with the multiple missile attacks that occurred in Erbil.

During the call, the US Secretary of State encouraged the Iraqi Prime Minister to continue working closely with the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq to counter extremists.

The two sides also discussed ongoing efforts to identify and hold accountable the groups responsible for the attacks that took place last Monday.

The US Secretary also expressed his condolences and sympathy to the victims who fell during these attacks.