US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday condemned the attack by a Palestinian gunman on the outskirts of Jerusalem that killed seven people and wounded three others at a synagogue.

“The United States condemns in the strongest terms the horrific terrorist attack,” Blinken, who is due to travel to the region soon, said in a statement.

“We are in close contact with our Israeli partners and reaffirm our firm commitment to Israel’s security,” he added.