US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv on Tuesday morning to support the consolidation of the ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, after an escalation that lasted eleven days.

The US Secretary of State’s plane landed at 07.45 am (04.445 GMT) local time at Tel Aviv Airport. Blinken will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and will also meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank.