US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Japan on Monday, kicking off their first foreign trip.

The two ministers in Japan, the first leg of their tour, will hold talks with their counterparts in addition to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

They will continue their tour to South Korea, before Austin will travel separately to India, while Blinken returns to the United States for talks with Chinese officials.

The team of US President Joe Biden deliberately delayed the start of diplomatic trips, which are usually intense when a new US administration took power, in the hope that this behavior would constitute a role model to encourage people to avoid traveling during the epidemic.

But the administration also made it clear that it wanted to re-launch US relations with the world, especially allies, in a way that was different to what was the case during the era of former President Donald Trump.

The defense and foreign ministers said in a joint opinion article published in the Washington Post today, Monday, that they would seek to “revitalize relations with our friends and partners.”

The two ministers arrive in Asia following an unprecedented summit that brought together the leaders of an alliance that includes the United States, Japan, India and Australia.

Most of the events related to Blinken’s visit to Tokyo and Seoul will take place via the Internet, as he will deliver a video address to Japanese business leaders and journalists, although his conversations with officials will be personal.

In Seoul, he will hold consultations on Biden’s reconsideration of his country’s policy toward Pyongyang, after the summits that Trump held with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The Pentagon stated that Austin will meet with Indian Defense Minister Rajnat Singh in New Delhi and seek to deepen the partnership with India.