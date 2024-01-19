A decade ago I wrote a book with the subtitle “The New Isolationism and the Coming Global Disorder.” I've been wrong a few times. I wish I was wrong about this.

Disorder comes in two varieties: disorder within a system (such as a coup within a sovereign state) or of the system itself (such as the de facto collapse of the state system in parts of Africa and the Middle East). The first can be devastating, but can usually be contained. The second may be a matter of silent erosion before turning into outright collapse. But its consequences are difficult to predict, difficult to control, and sometimes far-reaching in scope.

We live in an era of dissolving systems. The Biden Administration struggles to control illegal immigration at the US southern border. It's failing. Beijing is gradually taking control of the South China Sea, through which a fifth of world trade passes. Nothing stops him. Iran is enriching uranium to near weapons-grade levels. The world barely notices. Ukraine is running out of ammunition. The US Congress is too divided to help save an ally. Hezbollah's attacks on northern Israel and Houthi attacks on international shipping have expanded the war in the Middle East, involving the United States. It seems that we are advancing towards it without brakes.

One could point to a different cause for each of these crises. The collapse of governance in much of the developing world. The power of drug cartels in South America and terrorist militias in Lebanon and Gaza. The increasingly close alliance between Iran, Russia and China, forming a new axis of resentment.

But there is a deeper cause: the fading of Pax Americana—the idea that the United States has a duty, rooted in values ​​and interests, to police the global commons, defend allies in conflict, deter anti-American dictatorships, and punish major violations of the international order, such as Iraq's seizure of Kuwait or Russian invasions of Ukraine. The idea that Washington should be the world's policeman is now considered an idea whose time has passed.

But the reality is that the world does not act as its own police, and an unpoliced ​​world is chaos. I suspect we are much closer to that world than most Americans appreciate.

This is the context of the unannounced medical absence of Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Defense. At first he was described only as having “complications from an elective procedure,” which landed him in the intensive care unit at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington. The President, the national security advisor, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the undersecretary of Defense (who was on vacation) were not informed. Walter Reed officials announced on Jan. 9 that Austin had undergone prostate cancer surgery on Dec. 22 and that he returned on Jan. 1 for complications.

His stay appears to have been much longer than initially reported. The breach of duty here is so serious that it should require Austin's resignation.

The Secretary of Defense's job is to be present. Imagine if the Houthis had blown a hole in an American ship, which would require an immediate response. Hours could have been lost as combatant commanders attempted to obtain instructions from the Department of Defense.

What is surprising is not that Austin has not informed his staff or the White House. It is the indifference with which the Administration is addressing the incident. Austin described it as a matter of poor communication and promised to do better. Joe Biden says he has no plans to fire his secretary.

If this were the New Zealand Defense Secretary, say, no one would care. But the fallacy of abandoning the Pax Americana is that the United States does not have the option of transforming itself into a larger version of New Zealand: distant and harmless. A world that the United States seeks to turn its back on is more likely to stab Americans in the back than to turn its back on them. That is why the US has to preserve and monitor a global order.

Ukraine's slow arming allowed Russia to reinforce its defenses in the occupied territories. The refusal to take border security seriously has given isolationist Republicans political capital they do not deserve. Soft attacks on Iran's proxies will not deter Tehran from its regional or nuclear ambitions. Failure to remove the Secretary of Defense sends a signal of lack of seriousness that adversaries perceive.

The challenge with global order is that it is harder and generally bloodier to rebuild once it is lost. It bears repeating that we are all much closer to losing it than most believe.

By: intelligence/BRET STEPHENS

The New York Times