Yesterday, Thursday, the Chairman of the Armed Services Committee of the US House of Representatives asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to testify before the committee regarding the failure to timely disclose his recent hospitalization, even to President Joe Biden.

Austin had been in the hospital receiving treatment for prostate cancer since the beginning of the year. His failure to inform Biden in a timely manner of his hospitalization sparked criticism from lawmakers, and the White House was surprised by this news.

He spent two weeks in the hospital due to complications from the prostate cancer surgery he underwent last December 22, and the surgery was also kept secret at first. On Monday, he was discharged from the hospital to his home in Virginia.

“Congress must understand what happened and know who made the decisions to prevent the Secretary’s location from being revealed,” Representative Mike Rogers wrote in a letter to Austin yesterday, Thursday.